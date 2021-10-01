Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.51

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 1888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BVH shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $597.25 million, a P/E ratio of 135.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
