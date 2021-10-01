Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.51

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 1888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BVH shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $597.25 million, a P/E ratio of 135.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

