BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,110 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.