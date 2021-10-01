BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 41,284 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

