BOLT (BOLT) Price Hits $0.0054

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $146,068.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012349 BTC.

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

