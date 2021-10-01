Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.18. Approximately 5,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Several analysts have commented on BRLXF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.03.

Get Boralex alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.