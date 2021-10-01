Bradley E. Lerman Sells 49,147 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $127.31. 4,034,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,510. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

