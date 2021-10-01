BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 358.1% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,991,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BrewBilt Brewing stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 1,147,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,374. BrewBilt Brewing has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile
