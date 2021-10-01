BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 358.1% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,991,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BrewBilt Brewing stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 1,147,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,374. BrewBilt Brewing has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

