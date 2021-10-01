Brian G. Mason Sells 10,000 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Stock

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPXC traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 298,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 5,353.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SPX by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SPX by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

