Bridge Mutual Tops One Day Trading Volume of $599,884.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $599,884.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

