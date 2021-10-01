BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 98,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 448,694 shares.The stock last traded at $26.38 and had previously closed at $26.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

