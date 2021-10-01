Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 13,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

