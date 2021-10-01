Brokerages Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

NMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,620. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 25,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,648.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.