Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,924,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

ALHC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.