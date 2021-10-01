Brokerages Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 89.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 94,779,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.68.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

