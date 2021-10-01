Brokerages Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -0.16.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

