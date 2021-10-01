Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price target on Brunello Cucinelli and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY remained flat at $$27.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

