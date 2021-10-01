BSCPAD Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002349 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $81.12 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00106587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00148595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,747.19 or 1.00023696 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.50 or 0.06780011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

