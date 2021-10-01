BSCView Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,523.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. BSCView has a market cap of $278,143.40 and approximately $3,523.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00107118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,072.66 or 1.00032375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.25 or 0.06844451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.