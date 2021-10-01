Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

HOM.U traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,249. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.60 and a 1-year high of C$16.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

