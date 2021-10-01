Bytecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.65 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $58.65 million and approximately $29,221.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.98 or 0.00542714 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.