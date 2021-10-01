CaixaPay Trading 3,826.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00106587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00148595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,747.19 or 1.00023696 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.50 or 0.06780011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

