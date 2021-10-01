Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $195.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Shares of COF traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $164.15. 22,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.21. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

