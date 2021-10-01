Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Reaches $4.57 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $136,712.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00104857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00142891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.45 or 0.99839235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.63 or 0.06728668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

