Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.08.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total value of $18,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,434 shares of company stock worth $323,102,374. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $301.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.72 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.01. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

