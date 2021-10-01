Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Up 2.5%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.50. 2,123,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,888,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $224.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 1,316.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,799,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 770,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 471,512 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,725 shares during the period. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

