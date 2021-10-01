Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.34

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 21039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.