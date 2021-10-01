CCUniverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,300.77 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $14,300.77 and approximately $6.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 67% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005078 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000172 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

