Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Financial Comparison

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mapletree Logistics Trust and Cedar Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Cedar Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cedar Realty Trust $135.54 million 2.25 -$1.07 million $2.88 7.73

Mapletree Logistics Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Cedar Realty Trust 45.65% 17.47% 5.09%

Summary

Cedar Realty Trust beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

