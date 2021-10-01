Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $856.06 million and $295.98 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00229356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00115020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011913 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,981,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

