Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 673,841 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 159,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.20 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

