CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFVI. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,922,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,948,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,464,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

