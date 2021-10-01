CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 172.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

