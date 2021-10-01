ChainX Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00009854 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $52.63 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00104580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00148141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.76 or 0.99755906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.47 or 0.06774435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

