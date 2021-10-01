Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,900 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up 3.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.61% of Change Healthcare worth $43,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.12, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.