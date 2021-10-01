ChartEx (CHART) 1-Day Volume Hits $15,200.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. ChartEx has a market cap of $497,103.22 and approximately $15,200.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00105071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.93 or 1.00146485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.72 or 0.06776189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.