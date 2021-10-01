Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,018 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chegg worth $22,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. 12,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

