Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

CGIFF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

