Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CGIFF. CIBC dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

