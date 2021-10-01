Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 220.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,405.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

