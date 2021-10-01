Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

