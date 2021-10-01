Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 6.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.78. 67,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,252,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a market cap of $581.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

