China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CGHLY stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.7715 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

