China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 173.4% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CXDC opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. China XD Plastics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics by 623.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in China XD Plastics by 46,813.0% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 457,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China XD Plastics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

