Chonk Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Chonk has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $114,791.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $46.86 or 0.00098170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.



About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

