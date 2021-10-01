CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 64,709 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,709 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.20% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

