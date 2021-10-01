CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RH opened at $666.91 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.41.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

