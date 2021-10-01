CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

