Citigroup Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $93.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,664. Comerica has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 17.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 451.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

