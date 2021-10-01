City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Barry M. Olliff Sells 11,285 Shares

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,285 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £62,067.50 ($81,091.59).

City of London Investment Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 546 ($7.13). The company had a trading volume of 34,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,517. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 381 ($4.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 522.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 529.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

