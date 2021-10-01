Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.54. The stock had a trading volume of 399,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,686. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $422.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average of $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

